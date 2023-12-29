Shimla (HP), Dec 29 (PTI) The Congress would field strong candidates in all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh during the 2024 general elections, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

Upon returning from Delhi in the afternoon after talks with the Congress High Command about the strategy for next year's Lok Sabha elections, he said the probable candidates and the issues to be raised in the polls were discussed.

Finalising the candidates would be done in the near future and the issues to be raised during the polls would be discussed when the election draws near, Sukhu told reporters.

Sukhu and Congress leaders from Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday discussed the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with the party's high command. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders were present at the meeting.

The Congress high command has been holding deliberations with leaders from different states as the opposition INDIA bloc focuses on finalising the seat-sharing agreements with months to go for the general election.

Asked about the Himachal Pradesh High Court directing the state government to shift the state police chief and the Kangra superintendent of police so that they do not influence the probe into a businessman's complaint about the threat to his life, Sukhu said he would take appropriate decisions after studying the order.

He said Himachal Pradesh is expecting a huge rush of tourists on New Year's eve and necessary instructions have been issued to the officers concerned to take care of parking and traffic problems.

