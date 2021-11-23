Guwahati, Nov 23 (PTI) The Congress is intensifying its drive for enrolment of new members in Assam and the party's MPs and MLAs in the state have been entrusted with supervising the work in their assigned districts, APCC spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The opposition party is also focussing on forthcoming municipal and autonomous council elections in the state and has decided to form local level committees to oversee its pre-poll preparations, Congress spokesperson Bobbeeta Sharma said in a release.

The decisions were taken at the Congress Legislative Party meeting here on Monday which was attended by Leader of Opposition in Assembly Debabrata Saikia, his deputy Rakibul Hussain, chief whip Wazed Ali Choudhury and all MLAs.

APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah, working president Rana Goswami and members of both houses of Parliament were present at the meeting as special guests, she added.

The meeting decided that membership drive will be speeded up and the target of enrolling 33 lakh members has been finalised in the first phase. A total 8.5 lakh membership forms have already been distributed, Sharma said.

A date will be finalised for a mega membership drive and all leaders will be present in their respective booth/polling area to expedite the exercise, she said.

“All MLAs will take full responsibility of one district excluding their home district to supervise the membership drive. All three Lok Sabha MPs will supervise their respective constituencies. Among the Rajya Sabha MPs, Ripun Bora will supervise Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency and Ranee Narah will supervise Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency,” she added.

On the forthcoming municipality election in Guwahati, Sharma said the meeting decided to constitute election committees for all 84 municipality areas under the leadership of senior local leaders.

“For the forthcoming autonomous council poll, decision has been taken to form a two-tier system committee to strengthen and widen our base in council areas,” she said.

A brainstorming session under chairmanship of Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi will be held in January, while a training camp in Guwahati will be held in December, the spokesperson added.

