Bengaluru, Dec 1 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said the Congress would hold a convention on December 5 at Hassan to protect the Constitution.

Speaking to reporters after a preparatory meeting at the KPCC office, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said many leaders of the party have expressed their intention to hold the party convention in Hassan.

All the ministers and district in-charges are making necessary preparations. Many organisations and communities have supported this event, he said.

"AICC leaders have directed us to organise a programme on protection of the Constitution and developments in the country. We held a preparatory meeting at KPCC office with the leaders and office bearers of four districts. All leaders of the party will be invited to the convention,” he added.

Shivakumar said the party will invite all those who are championing the cause of the Constitution. The objective of the convention will also be to create awareness against those spreading propaganda against the state government, he said.

He said the Congress will also hold events at Sandur and Shiggavi to express gratitude to the people who blessed the party candidates to win in the recent assembly bypolls.

A similar event will also be held in Channapatna where Congress candidate C P Yogeeshwara won the assembly bye-election, the deputy CM said.

To a question on Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections, he said, “The elections will be held soon. We have discussed this in the Cabinet meeting. We are preparing for elections in February next year.”

When asked whether such a convention would be conducted across the state, he said, “We have to do it across the state. After the Hassan convention, we have a big programme in Belagavi. We will share more information on the programme after a meeting tomorrow.”

On Cabinet expansion, he said, “I am only the KPCC president and Deputy CM, and not a CM. There is no discussion on that right now and there is no need as well. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already replied to this question.”

