Chandigarh, June 10 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday asked Additional Chief Secretary (Power) Anurag Aggarwal to examine the model of the school education department for rationalising the excessive staff posted in certain parts of the state.

Reviewing the functioning of the power department, the chief minister directed Aggarwal to implement a viable rationalisation policy to judiciously deploy its staff as per the requirement on the pattern of separate cadre created for teachers working in the border areas.

Likewise, the CM also asked him to work out modalities for making zone-wise fresh recruitment for proper utilisation of manpower in Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL).

Singh expressed concern over huge pendency of electricity bills worth Rs 2,142 crore outstanding towards various departments. He directed the principal secretary for finance to enhance the budgetary allocation of the concerned departments so as to enable them to make prompt payment in this regard, according to an official statement.

The CM also asked Punjab State Power Corporation to ensure eight hour interrupted power supply to farmers during the ensuing paddy sowing season.

At the same time, he said the domestic power supply should also not be affected in view of the summer season.

On the installation of new power substations in the state, the chief minister directed PSPCL to prioritise 66 kilovolts substations, especially in hospitals like AIIMS, Bathinda and Cancer Hospital, Sangrur besides other critical sectors.

Making a brief presentation, Aggarwal apprised the CM regarding the incomplete or pending projects, inter-departmental issues, fiscal requirements and important initiatives taken by the department.

Meanwhile, A Venu Prasad also informed the CM about the preparedness of PSPCL to supply power in the ongoing paddy season.

He also said the Government of India has recently given concurrence to the PSPCL to go ahead for cancellation of high cost Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with NTPC and NHPC. HRS hrs

