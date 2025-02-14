Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Feb 14 (PTI) DBS Bank India, the subsidiary of financial services group DBS Singapore, has inaugurated its flagship branch in the city, aimed at serving high net worth individuals and large corporates.

As a premium branch located on Avinashi Road, it would offer a full suite of offerings to NRIs, small and medium enterprises. The branch would also serve private banking clients.

"Coimbatore's unique business environment, diverse customer base, coupled with its growing internet and mobile penetration makes it a strategic centre for DBS. With this latest branch launch, we look forward to being the bank of choice for more clients, be they HNIs including NRIs, SMEs including export-oriented enterprises, small businesses across Coimbatore," DBS Bank India Managing Director and Head National Distribution Bharath Mani said in a press release on Friday.

