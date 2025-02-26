Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the Jhinjhana area here, police said on Wednesday.

Circle Officer Shyam Singh said that the deceased, identified as Azad (50), was found dead in his field in Purmali village on Tuesday.

His body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to family members, Azad was under immense financial distress due to mounting debt.

His brother, Dharmendra, said he had taken a loan of over Rs 6 lakh from a bank and a cooperative society for his wife's medical treatment.

Unable to repay the amount, he was under stress due to which he took the extreme step.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

