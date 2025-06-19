New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed all the district magistrates across the capital to take immediate remedial measures to fix 71 waterlogging spots, where coordination with multiple agencies is required.

According to the Public Works Department (PWD), 308 waterlogging points were identified in Delhi in 2023. Now, in 2025, based on data shared by the traffic police, a total of 410 waterlogging points have been pinpointed in the capital. Of these, 335 points fall under the jurisdiction of the PWD.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment Exam 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards Release Exam City Slip for CBT 1 Examination at rrb.digialm.com, Know Steps To Download.

"I have received a report from executive engineers of PWD divisions that 71 points out of the list either do not pertain to PWD or have some coordination issues with MCD, I&FC, or other departments," a communication from PWD says.

According to PWD officers, there are some locations where water gets accumulated, but no agency is willing to take responsibility, hence, the DMs have been given the authority to bring together all the agencies concerned, like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Also Read | How To Apply for Voter ID Card Online and Track Application? All You Need To Know As Election Commission Rolls Out 15-Day EPIC Delivery.

A direction has been given to 11 district magistrates to fix the points on an urgent basis, as the monsoon season has almost arrived in the city.

"I urge you to immediately visit these points along with executive engineers of relevant agencies and take decisions on the ground, identifying the agency to do the needful. Timelines to remove the bottleneck may also be fixed," the order added.

Earlier in May, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed the relevant departments to take corrective measures, including the construction of drains, desilting and automation of pumps, at the identified vulnerable spots.

Gupta emphasised that waterlogging will no longer be accepted as a norm in Delhi, and she said that departments will be held responsible for any lapse in preparation for monsoon-related works.

"Monsoon is about to hit Delhi, and we need urgent remedial action regarding these points. This task should not take more than 2-3 days, enabling the concerned department to take actions in 7-10 days," added the order.

The DMs have to submit a report of the visits and work progress in the next three days to Navin Choudhary, additional chief secretary, PWD.

Some of the known waterlogging hotspots in Delhi are Minto Bridge, Azadpur and ITO, where traffic movement gets impacted on rainy days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)