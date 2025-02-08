Latest News | Delhi People Put Stamp on Welfare Policies of PM Modi: Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh, Feb 8 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday congratulated people of Delhi for putting a stamp on the welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "throwing out" AAP from the national capital.

The BJP cleaned out the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and returned to power after more than 26 years, extending its saffron imprint and dealing a devastating blow to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party whose top leadership crumbled or barely made it.

Speaking to reporters in Kurukshetra, Saini said, "People of Delhi have put a stamp on the welfare policies and works of Modi ji and have shown the door to the AAP."

Lashing out at AAP supremo Kejriwal, Saini said, "To hide his failures, Kejriwal was an expert in levelling allegations against others. He is concerned about himself, not Delhi. He did not care about providing services to the people of Delhi."

He alleged that Delhi residents suffered the 'atyachari shasan' (tyrannical rule) of the AAP in the past 10 years.

Earlier in a post on X, Saini said, "Kejriwal has insulted the soil of Haryana. If he cannot be of Haryana, how can he be of Delhi?

"On this historic day, congratulations to the people of Delhi who have given a clear mandate to BJP and made the lotus bloom in Delhi, thereby firmly sealing the guarantees of social welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi. BJP will restore Delhi's pride and honour," the Haryana CM said.

Reacting to the Delhi polls outcome, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar said people of Delhi have ended the "misgovernance" of Kejriwal in Delhi.

"This time it was a target to uproot Kejriwal from Delhi," said Khattar, a former Haryana CM, while lauding the BJP leaders and workers for their support in winning the elections.

Criticising Kejriwal, he accused the AAP chief of indulging in "low level politics". "He broke all limits of speaking lies," said Khattar while referring to Kejriwal's "poison in Yamuna" remark.

"Having such a thinking about the people of Haryana, I think, he insulted the people of Delhi and Haryana," he said while speaking to reporters in Karnal.

