New Delhi, February 8: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration process for NEET UG 2025. Interested candidates can apply on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, until March 7, 2025 (11:50 PM). The application fee is INR 1,700 for General, INR 1,600 for General-EWS and OBC-NCL, and INR 1,000 for SC, ST, PwBD, and Third Gender applicants. Candidates appearing at foreign centres must pay INR 9,500.

The NEET UG 2025 exam is scheduled for May 4, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM in a single shift. It is mandatory for admission into MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, BHMS, BVSc & AH, and BSc Nursing (MNS) at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals. CBSE Admit Card 2025 Out: Class 10, 12 Admit Cards Released at Pariksha Sangam Portal, Know Direct Link and How To Download Hall Tickets.

NEET UG 2025: Key Dates

Application Correction Window: March 9–11

Exam City Intimation Slip Release: April 26

Admit Card Release: May 1

Result Declaration (Tentative): June 14

NEET UG 2025: How to Apply?

Visit neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on “Registration for NEET UG 2025.”

Complete registration and log in.

Fill out the application form and upload required documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit and print the confirmation page.

NEET UG 2025 will be conducted in offline mode (pen and paper). Despite concerns over paper leaks, the government has decided to continue with this format due to logistical reasons. For further details, visit the official website.

