New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 23-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi in connection with a murder case, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Vishal from Uttar Pradesh, had been absconding since the registration of the case and was frequently changing locations to evade arrest.

According to the police, Vishal was involved in the killing of Dhamar alias Firoz Khan, a member of the Vicky Takkar gang.

"Khan was attacked by a group of men, including Vishal, on the night of February 10, who later succumbed to his injuries," said the police officer.

Police said that a team analysed over 100 mobile numbers related to Vishal's associates and family members.

The accused was traced to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. However, he had relocated to Varanasi to attend a family ritual. He was finally apprehended from there.

During interrogation, Vishal told police that one Sonu had been troubled over the alleged harassment of his sister by Khan.

Despite warnings, when the issue did not resolve and convinced that police action would not help, Sonu and his associates, including Vishal, conspired to eliminate Khan, police said.

The accused, on the night of February 10, beat up Khan with sticks. Sonu, one of the main conspirators, allegedly struck Khan on the head with a heavy concrete block.

Khan was rushed to DDU Hospital by PCR staff, but he died after three days due to severe head injuries. An FIR was registered at Uttam Nagar Police Station.

After the murder, Vishal fled and took up low-profile jobs in different cities under false identities. He worked in Firozabad and later at a shop in Ayodhya before moving to Varanasi, where he worked as a factory supervisor. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

