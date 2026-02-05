Mumbai, February 5: Investors and traders will be looking forward to buy and sell stocks today, February 5, as soon as the stock market opens for business. Stocks of several companies including Trent, Tata Power and Metropolis Healthcare will be in focus during Thursday's trading session. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling shares, scroll below to know the names of stocks which are expected to be in the spotlight today during the trading session.

Wondering which stocks will be in focus today, February 5? According to a report in CNBC TV18, stocks of Trent, Tata Power, NHPC, Sammaan Capital, Marico, and Metropolis Healthcare will be among the list of stocks to watch out for during Thursday's trading session. Of all stocks mentioned above, shares of Trent Limited (NSE: TRENT), Tata Power Company Limited (NSE: TATAPOWER) and NHPC Limited (NSE: NHPC) all closed last trading session of Wednesday, February 4 on a positive note. Stock Market Holidays in February 2026: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on These Days, Check Full List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

It is worth noting that stocks of Trent Limited (NSE: TRENT), Tata Power Company Limited (NSE: TATAPOWER) and NHPC Limited (NSE: NHPC) closed Wednesday's trading session in green after growing by INR 198.20, INR 5.95 and INR 0.30 each, respectively. Similarly, stocks of Sammaan Capital Limited (NSE: SAMMAANCAP) and Metropolis Healthcare Limited (NSE: METROPOLIS) also closed in green on Wednesday after rising by INR 0.84 and INR 10.60 each.

On the other hand, shares of Marico Limited (NSE: MARICO) ended the last trading session on a negative note. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, stocks of Marico Limited (NSE: MARICO) closed the Wednesday's trading session at INR 730.10 after falling by INR 2.75 or 0.38 per cent.

