New York, February 5: A 9-year-old boy from the Chicago in the US has been hospitalized with severe burns after attempting a viral TikTok trend involving a popular "NeeDoh" squishy toy. The incident has prompted urgent warnings from medical professionals and safety advocates regarding a dangerous online "hack" that suggests microwaving the toys to change their texture. The child, identified as a third-grader from Illinois, sustained second and third-degree burns to his hands and chest when the heated toy exploded upon being removed from the microwave.

The boy's family reported that he was attempting to follow a social media trend that has recently gained traction on TikTok. The trend encourages users to heat the "NeeDoh" brand squishy balls to make them extra soft or "melted" for a different sensory experience. However, the materials inside these toys are not designed to withstand high temperatures. When heated, the internal pressure can cause the outer shell to rupture, spraying scalding hot chemical gel onto the user.

NeeDoh Squishy Toy Trend on TikTok Raises Concern in US

What is the Squishy Toy Trend on TikTok?

The "Squishy Toy Trend" on TikTok is a subculture of "ASMR" (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) and sensory toy videos. Influencers and users often post videos showing various ways to manipulate stress balls and fidget toys to achieve "satisfying" results. The specific trend involved in this incident suggests that microwaving a NeeDoh toy for a few seconds will transform its "dough-like" interior into a more pliable, gooey consistency.

While many of these videos are intended for entertainment, young viewers often attempt to replicate the actions without understanding the physical risks. The gel or glue-like substance inside the toys retains heat significantly longer than water, causing deep tissue damage upon contact with skin. Safety experts note that these toys are clearly labeled "do not heat," but the viral nature of the videos often overlooks these manufacturer warnings.

Following the explosion, the 9-year-old was rushed to a specialized burn unit. Doctors stated that the hot liquid adhered to his skin, making it difficult to remove and intensifying the burn. He has already undergone multiple procedures and may require skin grafts to recover full functionality of his hands.

Medical experts are using this case to highlight the "clingy" nature of the substances found inside sensory toys. Unlike boiling water, which runs off the skin, the heated gel acts like "liquid lava," sticking to the surface and continuing to burn until it is chemically neutralized or surgically removed.

In response to the incident, safety organizations and the toy's manufacturer have reiterated that fidget toys should never be placed in a microwave, oven, or near any heat source. TikTok has also begun removing some videos associated with the trend, though variations of the "hack" continue to surface under different hashtags.

Parents are encouraged to monitor their children's social media consumption and inspect toys for puncture marks or leaks. Experts suggest that if a child wants a "softer" toy, they should purchase products specifically designed for that texture rather than attempting to chemically or thermally alter existing ones.

Local authorities and school districts in the Chicago area have issued advisories to parents regarding the "NeeDoh" trend. As of now, the boy remains in stable condition, but his family hopes that sharing his story will prevent other children from attempting the dangerous viral challenge.

