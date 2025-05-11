New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) In an effort to reduce school dropout rates, Delhi Police has launched a community outreach initiative titled 'Nayi Disha - A Path Back to Learning' to bring out-of-school children back into the education system.

Under the initiative, police personnel are visiting the homes of school dropouts, engaging directly with children and their families to identify the reasons behind leaving school and encourage them to resume their education, officials said.

The programme reflects the Delhi Police's commitment to ensuring that every child is given a second chance at education, they said.

"This is more than just law enforcement. It's about mentorship and trust-building," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (East) Abhishek Dhania said.

Police officers are also coordinating with local schools, NGOs and social workers to provide a range of support services -- from facilitating admissions to offering emotional counselling and academic assistance.

Several students who had dropped out due to financial constraints, domestic issues or personal setbacks have already begun returning to classrooms, the DCP said.

"We are not just knocking on doors, we are opening them," he said, adding that the programme marks a shift in policing -- ?from protection to empowerment.

Based on its sucess, Delhi police plans to expand the initiative across other districts.

