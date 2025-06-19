New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old man wanted in multiple offences, including murder, robbery, and attempt to murder, an official said on Thursday.

According to the police, Gurdas Singh, a resident of Shahdara's Mansarover Park, was absconding in at least four criminal cases and was declared a proclaimed offender by the court in a 2020 murder case.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment Exam 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards Release Exam City Slip for CBT 1 Examination at rrb.digialm.com, Know Steps To Download.

“A manhunt based on specific inputs about Singh's whereabouts was launched and on June 6, acting on a tip-off about his movement in Uttarakhand, the team conducted a raid and apprehended him," the official said.

According to the officer, the accused was wanted in two recent cases of robbery and attempt to murder and a non-bailable warrant had been issued against him in a murder case.

Also Read | How To Apply for Voter ID Card Online and Track Application? All You Need To Know As Election Commission Rolls Out 15-Day EPIC Delivery.

Singh's criminal history dates back to 2020, when he was booked along with his associates in a murder case at Mansarover Park police station. A man named Rishi, was allegedly murdered over a personal dispute. Singh was arrested, jailed, and later released on bail in 2024.

"He continued his association with criminal elements and failed to appear before court hearings. Recently, on April 30, Singh was involved in an armed robbery at an office of a courier company in Dwarka Sector-23 where he along with his associates allegedly held employees at gunpoint and looted valuables," said the officer, adding that after two days on May 2, Singh attempted to kill a man in the Shahdara by opening fire.

Police said that after committing these crimes, Singh went into hiding and shifted his location to evade arrest. Singh dropped out of school after Class 10 and reportedly came into contact with local criminals at a young age, gradually escalating his involvement in serious offences.

"His mobile phone data has revealed several photographs of him posing with firearms. He is a habitual offender," said the officer.

Further investigation into the matter is under progress, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)