New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Metro unit of Delhi Police has recovered and returned more than 450 stolen mobile phones valued at over Rs 1 crore to their owners in 20 days, officials said on Friday.

Mobile thefts constitute over 80 per cent of all crimes registered in Delhi Metro, police said.

The Metro unit of Delhi Police on January 30 started working on 'Mission Reconnect - Your Phone's Journey Back Home', under which five specialised units, including a technical unit, field unit, nodal officers' unit, court facilitation unit and reconnecting unit, were formed to solve the issue, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro), Hareshwar Swami, said.

"Thirty-two specialised teams traversed 16 states -- from Kerala to Jammu and Kashmir, and from Meghalaya to Gujarat -- tracking stolen devices, apprehending perpetrators, and restoring property to its rightful owners," the DCP said.

The Metro unit officially launched the 'Mission Reconnect - Your Phone's Journey Back Home' at a function held at the Utsav Sadan on Friday where around 250 complainants were present. A total of 201 mobile phones were handed over to their legitimate owners at the function.

