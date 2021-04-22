New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) UK Minister for Investment Lord Gerry Grimstone on Thursday said Britain is determined to deepen economic links with India.

Grimstone also said that both the countries have supported each other throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are absolutely determined to deepen our economic links with India and I know that will be absolutely reciprocated by our Indian friends," he said during a virtual launch of a report.

The UK remains one of the top destinations for Indian investors, he added.

"I really believe that long last, we may now be on a path, which will end up with our two nations entering into a free trade agreement," he said.

Further, he said the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to India has had to be postponed, "but I know there is going to be some virtual interaction shortly and I know that the visit will be re-planned for later in the year".

The British Prime Minister has cancelled his planned visit to India next week due to the coronavirus situation.

The bilateral trade between the two countries stood at USD 15.45 billion in 2019-20 as against USD 16.87 billion in 2018-19.

