Jaipur, Jul 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said that his government is implementing development projects in every assembly constituency and the state is moving ahead on the path of progress.

Addressing a ceremony in Ajmer district, Sharma said that sufficient budget has been allocated for all 200 assembly constituencies in the first two state budgets.

"Due to this, the state is advancing swiftly (on the path of development). We are committed to taking every possible step for the welfare of the people to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat, Viksit Rajasthan by 2047," he said while inaugurating development works worth over Rs 1,000 crore.

The chief minister said that the government aims to plant 50 crore saplings during its five-year tenure. He urged citizens to plant at least one tree each and contribute to environmental conservation.

Sharma stated that over 75,000 youths have been appointed to government posts, while exam calendars for more than 81,000 posts and advertisements for 26,000 recruitments have been released.

"I urge the youth to study with dedication. Our government will ensure four lakh government jobs for them," he said.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani was also present on the occasion.

