Coimbatore, Dec 24 (PTI): A few DMK workers attempted to disrupt a demonstration organised by Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) here seeking the release of Muslim prisoners, who had completed over 10 years in jail, police said on Friday.

As NTK workers started raising slogans, the DMK workers arrived near the venue of the demonstration saying they wanted to protest against the NTK chief Seeman for allegedly insulting the DMK and Chief Minister M K Stalin a few days ago, the police said.

As the police tried to whisk some of them away, there was a minor scuffle between the law enforcers and the DMK workers. However, police managed to disperse the DMK men and arrested 15 of them.

Seeman, who arrived at the scene, told reporters that the NTK was demanding the release of Muslim prisoners. He said the government was refusing to release them and also the seven in jail in connection with the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case despite freeing others who had completed over 10 years in jail. The jailed Muslims can be released on humanitarian ground, as there was no Muslim was among the 700 released at the time of late former chief minister C N Annadurai's birth anniversary, he said. There was no need to form a committee to decide on the release, the people's views and emotions itself were enough, Seeman said, adding that the attempt to disrupt the demonstration was common in politics.

