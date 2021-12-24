Christmas is just a few hours away and people can't wait to celebrate the big day. Amid rising cases of Omicron in India, people are advised to not join gatherings and stay at their homes. With that being said, people especially Christians, might not be able to meet their friends and family. But what they can do is send their wishes and greetings online, especially on WhatsApp. In this article, we have demonstrated how you can send Christmas gifts, stickers and more on WhatsApp. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on New Interface for Voice Calls.

1. Google Play Store has many Christmas sticker packs for WhatsApp.

2. Head over to Play Store and search for 'Christmas Stickers for WhatsApp'.

Christmas Stickers For WhatsApp (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

3. Install anyone that you like. We have opted for the 'Christmas Stickers for WhatsApp' app.

4. After you open the app, you will come across several sticker packs such as 'Christmas Characters', 'Christmas Creation', 'Cute Santa', 'Hats', 'Merry Christmas Label' and more.

Christmas Stickers For WhatsApp (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

5. Select the one that you would like to add to WhatsApp's sticker section by clicking on the '+' icon at the right.

6. Open WhatsApp, head over to the chatbox of a contact to whom you want to send stickers.

Christmas Stickers For WhatsApp (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

7. Click on the emoticon icon and you will be able to see all the sticker packs which you would have added.

8. Select the ones that you want to send, tap on the send button and you are good to go.

