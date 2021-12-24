Vivo V23 Series 5G India launch has been confirmed for January 5, 2022. Earlier today, the company released two teasers of the V23 Series, revealing its design and colours. Now, the company has released another teaser, revealing the launch date and time of the upcoming V23 series. As per the teaser, the Vivo V23 Series launch will take place at 12 noon and will be streamed live via Vivo India's official YouTube channel. Vivo V23 Series Teased Online, Likely To Debut on January 4, 2022.

Vivo V23 Series 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Previous teasers revealed the design, camera module and colours of the Vivo V23 Series. Though the company has not revealed which models the V23 Series would consist of, reports have shared that the flagship series will come with V23 and V23 Pro 5G models.

#vivoV23Series launching on 05.01.2022 at 12 PM. ​ Block your date and welcome delightful moments in your life. ​ Know more: https://t.co/AdnmuyWtL3​#DelightEveryMoment pic.twitter.com/3HdNqAAVfL — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) December 24, 2021

The top-end model will come with a colour changing back panel, as shown by Vivo on its Twitter account.

Celebrate every moment with the beauty of change. Presenting India’s first colour changing smartphone that compliments your every look perfectly. ​ Coming Soon.​#vivoV23Series #DelightEveryMoment pic.twitter.com/PtaD8iwjKj — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) December 24, 2021

In terms of specifications, the vanilla model could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, whereas the pro variant might come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. For photography, Vivo V23 will be equipped with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there could be a 50MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper.

On the other hand, Vivo V23 Pro will get a 108MP main lens, an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP depth camera. At the front, there could be a 50MP dual-camera system. The back panel of the pro model is said to be made up of Fluorite AG glass, which will help to change its colour when exposed to sunlight. Moreover, Vivo V23 Pro might be available with 8GB of RAM. The Vivo V23 Series is likely to run on Android 12 based FunTouch OS 12.

