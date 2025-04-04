New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The DMRC on Friday launched an integrated feature on its mobile app that will allow commuters to book metro tickets and first- and last-mile rides in a single transaction.

Developed in partnership with Autope Payment Solutions, the updated Momentum2.0 Delhi Sarthi app aims to improve convenience by eliminating the need for multiple bookings, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

To enhance accessibility, the DMRC has tied up with Rapido for bike-taxis and autorickshaws and SheRyds -- a women-led start-up providing bike-taxis exclusively for women commuters.

The process is simple and user-friendly. After entering the destination, the app suggests the nearest metro stations and the most suitable options for first- and last-mile connectivity, the DMRC said.

A bike-taxi or autorickshaw is booked from the commuter's location to the nearest metro station. Before reaching the destination station, the app automatically arranges another ride for the remaining journey. If the final stop is within walking distance, it will avoid ride bookings and help the commuter navigate.

DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar said the feature addressed a key challenge of urban commuting -- last-mile connectivity.

Autope Payment Solutions CEO Anurag Bajpai said the partnership marked a significant step towards smarter, commuter-friendly public transport through the use of technology.

