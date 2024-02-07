Gurugram, Feb 7 (PTI) A fire broke out in a drug control office in Sector 45 here, turning to ashes all documents and medicines kept there, officials said on Wednesday.

Information about the blaze was received at 9.15 pm on Tuesday, following which seven fire tenders were deployed to the site, said Nitish Bhardwaj, Fire Safety Officer (FSO) of Sector 29 fire station.

"After about 2 hours of effort, the fire was brought under control but dispensary records, furniture, medicines and other items got damaged," the FSO said.

Another fire official said drums of sanitisers which were seized during Covid-19 and stored in the office fanned the blaze.

A senior officer of the drug control office said the building earlier housed an old dispensary and it did not have adequate fire safety arrangements.

Drug Control Officer Inspector Amandeep Chauhan said all the documents kept in the office were gutted in the blaze, adding that it would take two months to prepare these records again.

