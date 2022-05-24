New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it along with Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc has launched Ketorolac Tromethamine tablets, used for managing severe pain, in the US market.

The product is a therapeutic generic equivalent of the reference listed drug Toradol tablets.

Ketorolac Tromethamine tablet USP (10 mg) is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for short-term (up to 5 days in adults) management of moderately severe acute pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level.

"Our constant dedication has contributed to expanding our product portfolio, and today we are a significant and reliable supplier of this product," Senores Group Managing Director Swapnil Shah said in a statement.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said it is pleased to partner with Senores to create affordable access to this product and expand the company's portfolio in the US market.

According to IQVIA, the Toradol tablets (10 mg) brand and generics had sales of around USD 16.8 million in the US for the most recent twelve months ended March 2022.

