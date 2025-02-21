Bokaro, Feb 21 (PTI) The Damodar Valley Corporation will soon start work on its 1600-MW supercritical thermal power plant at Chandrapura in Jharkhand's Bokaro, an official said.

"The Centre has given in-principle approval for setting up two supercritical units of 800 MW each," Senior General Manager and Project Head, DVC, Vijaya Nand Sharma, told reporters here.

Sharma said work on the project will commence soon.

"The project will entail an investment of Rs 16,500 crore... all environmental standards and procedures will be followed. This unit will be ultra modern with state-of-the-art technology. Its efficiency will be higher than the old plant,” he said.

At present, a power plant of 500-MW capacity is operational in Chandrapura.

The project will provide direct and indirect employment to people in the region, Sharma added.

