New Delhi, December 30: An e-rickshaw driver died in west Delhi's Mayapuri area on Saturday after his vehicle was hit by a car driven by a Delhi Police officer, officials said. After the accident, local people protested outside the Mayapuri police station and blocked the road, demanding action against the officer, they said.

According to a police official, Amit Jha of Sagarpur was critically injured in the crash and admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he died during treatment. Delhi Road Accident Video: Speeding Car Rams Into LPG Cylinder Supplier Cart Tossing Gas Cylinders in Air, Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces.

A case was registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) against the police officer. He has undergone a medical examination and further action is being taken, police said.

