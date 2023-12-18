A speeding car hit an LPG cylinder supplier's cart in Delhi, hurling many gas cylinders into the air, as disturbing CCTV footage of the incident surfaced online. Before slamming the cylinder cart, the young driver reportedly struck a 6-year-old child. Locals apprehended the driver and reported the incident to the police when the collision's impact halted the vehicle. According to authorities, the incident took place on Monday, December 18, in the Shalimar Bagh neighbourhood of northwest Delhi. Delhi Road Accident: School Bus Rams Into School Van in Southwest Delhi, Seven Children Injured.

Delhi Road Accident Video

It is being reported that a high-speed car has allegedly run over several people in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area. It is said that before the collision, the suspect hit two children.@Nareshbiswani_2 #Delhi #DelhiPolice #Accident pic.twitter.com/H91J7UcPcQ — MillenniumPost (@mpostdigital) December 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)