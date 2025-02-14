New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Online travel booking platform EaseMyTrip on Friday reported a decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 34 crore in the quarter ended December.

The company had a net profit of Rs 45.68 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income decreased to Rs 153.81 crore against Rs 165.30 crore in the October-December period under review.

Total expenses slightly increased to Rs 107.58 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 105.04 crore, the filing showed.

