New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Eicher Trucks and Buses on Friday launched the Pro X range of electric vehicles in the small commercial vehicles (SCV) segment at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

This will help Eicher Trucks and Buses, a unit of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), to enter the rapidly growing 2-3.5 tonne segment, which are getting popular for last-mile delivery with scaling of online sales, e-commerce and omni-channel sales.

Also Read | January 17 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 17.

The Eicher Pro X Range has been co-created with leading logistics players and drivers, and is designed to meet the demands of applications such as e-commerce, FMCG, parcel & courier and cold chain logistics, the company said.

Manufactured at Eicher's Bhopal plant, Pro X comes with the largest cargo loading and energy efficiency enhancing trips per charge, the company claimed.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 17 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

It is co-developed with leading logistics service providers, the company said, adding it has established strategic partnerships with Charging Point Operators (CPOs) and Charger Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for making charging infrastructure available nationwide.

"We have leveraged our legacy of market leadership in light and medium duty trucks and our track record of innovation to create this best-in-class range of vehicles. Co-developed with customers to meet their specific needs, the Eicher Pro X charts a new path into the small commercial vehicle segment," VE Commercial Vehicles MD & CEO Vinod Aggarwal said.

Eicher Pro X has driver-centric features as ergonomically designed, air-conditioned cabins, lie-flat seats along with advanced safety systems such as Driver State Monitoring.

The Eicher Pro X was assembled on an all-women assembly line.

"This Eicher Pro X series of small trucks is tailored for segment-specific requirements, come fully connected with real-time fleet management & uptime support solutions, for addressing unmet needs of the category," said VECV Chief Commercial Officer SS Gill.

VECV is a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, which has been in operation for 15 years, since August 2008.

It produces and sells the complete range of Eicher branded trucks and buses in 40 countries, Volvo Buses India, exclusive distribution of Volvo Trucks in India, engine manufacturing and exports for Volvo Group, Eicher's non-automotive engines and component business.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)