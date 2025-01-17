Mumbai, January 17: The results of the archery-based lottery game Shillong Teer of today, January 17, will be announced by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya soon. The KHASA will declare the Shillong Teer Results of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, among others, once Round 1 and Round 2 are completed. From buying tickets of Shillong Teer lottery games to placing bets and awaiting the outcome of their predictions, participants look forward to taking part in Shillong Teer games. Lottery players taking part in today's Teer games can check the Shillong Teer Result on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com. You can find a detailed Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 17 below.

Played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, the Shillong Teer games consist of two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2 and eight Teer games. These include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Played from Monday to Saturday, the Shillong Teer games attract people from Meghalaya and other Northeastern states. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 16 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 17, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

A speculative lottery game, the Shillong Teer games are a local sport of the Khasi tribe. The eight Teer games not only provide local archers with an opportunity to sharpen their archery skills but also promote the sport while offering participants a chance to win varying prizes. The Shillong Teer Result can be checked on the above-given portals. Players can also check the Shillong Teer Result Chart here at LatestLY to know the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 76

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

The traditional archery-based Shillong Teer game requires participants to choose numbers between 0 and 99 and predict the number of arrows that will hit the target. The Teer game begins with archers shooting arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2. As the rounds are over, the last two digits of all arrows hitting the target are picked to be winning numbers. Shillong Teer games are completely legal and regulated by the government of Meghalaya. The Teer games allow participants a chance to win varying prizes based on their predictions matching the outcome of the results.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).