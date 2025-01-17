Famous People Born on January 17: Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, American professional boxer and social activist Muhammad Ali, Indian screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar, and Hollywood stars Jim Carrey and Zooey Deschanel were born on the day. People born on January 17 are assigned the Capricorn zodiac sign. Capricorn or Makar Rashi is the tenth sign of the zodiac, typically associated with those born between December 22 and January 19. It's an Earth sign ruled by Saturn, symbolised by the Goat, which reflects qualities of determination, ambition, and practicality. So, who are the famous Capricorns, and with that, we mean the famous celebrities born on January 17? Let us take a look at the top celebrities who celebrate their birthdays on January 17, along with their year of birth. January 17, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date.

Famous January 17 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Javed Akhtar MG Ramachandran (1917-1987) Michelle Obama Muhammad Ali (1942-2016) Jim Carrey Zooey Deschanel Rasika Dugal James Earl Jones Dwyane Wade Steve Harvey Betty White Nitesh Pandey (1973-2023) Tushar Gandhi Kamal Amrohi (1918-1993) Bindu Karan Kapoor Honey Irani

