New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) EKI Energy Services on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 45.20 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The regulatory filing by the company on the quarterly results, however, did not provide the consolidated net profit figure for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

According to the filing, the consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 106.13 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The total income of the company stood at Rs 421.12 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2022. Its total income stood at Rs 461.15 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the filing showed.

