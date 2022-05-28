New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) State-owned consultancy firm Engineers India Ltd (EIL) on Saturday said it has adopted a new vision statement that aims at the company becoming a global leader offering total energy solutions.

"The energy landscape in India and across the globe is changing at a swift pace and organizations across the globe are re-strategizing their business operations focused towards sustainability, climate change and energy transition," the firm said in a statement.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Keen on Signing Christopher Nkuku From RB Leipzig.

EIL said since its inception it has always aligned corporate and business strategies with the energy ecosystem and aims to attain leadership position across the energy sector.

"To strengthen our resolve and commitments towards futuristic goals, we at EIL, would now be driven by our new vision statement - 'To be a Global Leader offering Total Energy Solutions for a Sustainable Future'," the statement said.

Also Read | Oppo A57, Oppo A57s Tipped To Launch in India Soon; Specifications Leaked Online.

This new vision would steer EIL towards a growth and transition pathway, thus evolving the firm into a total energy consulting organisation with leadership position across all the pillars and constituents of the energy sector.

"The Vision Statement would also motivate and drive us to strengthen our resolve and our aspirations to be global leader providing a complete range of solutions to its stakeholders across the energy sector with focus on minimizing overall carbon footprints in processes and designs," it said.

"We believe that this powerful vision statement, coupled with strong fundamentals, technical prowess and high skill sets that we possess, will further enthuse and motivate all of us at EIL to provide our niche and value added services across the energy landscape."

Established in 1965, EIL provides engineering consultancy and EPC services principally focused on the oil and gas and petrochemical industries. Last month, the firm set 2035 as the target year to achieve net zero carbon emission across its businesses.

"In the rapidly changing global energy landscape, carbon intensity is becoming a key performance indicator for the success of any organization. New project investments are also diverted towards clean and green technologies instead of carbon intensive technological solutions. Hence, it has become imperative to become a net zero service provider to enhance the company's brand image," it had said on April 29.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)