Oppo A57 and Oppo A57s are rumoured to make their way in India soon. Earlier today, we saw the launch of the Oppo A57 (2022) in Thailand, and we expect the same model to debut in India as Oppo A57 4G. Ahead of the launch, their specifications have been leaked online. Tipster Paras Guglani has revealed several key features of both models on his Twitter account. Let's take a look at them. Oppo A57 (2022) With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Debuts in Thailand.

According to the tipster, both Oppo A57 and A57s will be offered in glowing black, glowing green and sunset orange colours. They are likely to be offered in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The Oppo A57 4G could feature a 6.56-inch FHD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 33W fast charging support, and a 13MP dual rear camera setup.

Moreover, Oppo A57 could get an 8MP selfie lens, a 5,000mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and more. Unfortunately, there is no more information available about the A57s model. We expect the company to release a few teasers before their launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2022 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).