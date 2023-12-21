Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) The enthusiasm of all sections of society towards the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is a symbol of an aspirational Jammu and Kashmir which has complete faith in the government, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district where he laid the foundation stone for a 50-bedded Ayush integrated hospital, Sinha said, “Common man is in the forefront of the collective effort, targeting 100 per cent saturation in every flagship scheme and charting new pathways for Viksit Bharat."

"I believe participatory governance can reduce disparities and change the fate of every village and locality in J-K," an official statement quoted the LG as saying.

Speaking about the new hospital, the LG said it would provide Ayurveda, Unani and homeopathic healthcare facilities to the people in the region.

The LG said that in the last four years, the collective effort of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, elected representatives and the people has enabled improved education and health facilities, cleanliness, and better road and communication networks in rural areas, therefore bridging the rural-urban gap.

“100 per cent saturation of all schemes, fulfilment of basic needs of every family, improved standard of living of all citizens will enhance the inherent potential of the society, productivity and propel employment generation and prosperity,” he added.

The LG urged the members of the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI), political leaders, youths and the district administrations to ensure that no beneficiary is left behind.

At the event, Sinha also handed over sanction letters to beneficiaries under various schemes.

He also felicitated women achievers and PRI members for their contribution to the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' and Jal Jeevan Mission.

The ‘Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat' pledge was also administered to the attendees of the event.

