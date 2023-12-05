New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Delhi recorded an over 89 per cent on-year decline in environment-related offences in 2022, according to NCRB data.

In 2022, the city registered seven cases of environment-related offences compared to 66 in 2021 and 23 in 2020, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data showed.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Exam: Response Sheet of Common Admission Test Examination Released at iimcat.ac.in, Raise Objections Till December 8.

Among the seven cases registered in 2022, six were under the Environment (Protection) Act and one under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act.

The NCRB also said investigation in 40 cases from the previous year is still pending, taking the total pendency to 47.

Also Read | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Teaser of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Starrer To Release on Republic Day, 2024.

India as a whole reported 52,920 cases related to environment offences, the data showed.

According to the NCRB, environment-related offences fall under the Forest (Conservation) Act, Wildlife Protection Act, Environmental (Protection) Act, Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act, and the National Green Tribunal Act, among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)