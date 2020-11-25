New Delhi, November 25: Retirement fund body EPFO has been conferred Platinum Partner Award for registering the highest 25 lakh transactions on UMANG (mobile phone) application.

On the occasion of UMANG app completing three years, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad unveiled the newly instituted UMANG Awards for partner departments of the Centre and states, based on average transactions in the past six months across all services, a labour ministry statement said on Wednesday.

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been conferred with Platinum Partner Award for registering more than 25 lakh transactions on UMANG app, the statement added. EPFO May Credit 1st Instalment of 8.15% Interest by Diwali, 2nd Tranche of 0.35% Likely by December.

As the majority of the EPFO members are from the socio-economically disadvantaged sections, an accessible and affordable solution was needed to reach out to crores of EPFO subscribers.

Considering the popularity and ease of usage of internet-based devices like smartphones, Kaios feature phones, tablet and desktop, the EPFO aimed to harness the potential of UMANG app to enable easy and round-the-clock access to its services, especially to the subscribers residing in remotest of locations. This led to the launch of the EPFO services on UMANG app.

On the app, EPFO members can access 19 different services of EPFO through their mobile phone. A member can view passbook, activate UAN, raise a claim, track claim status, apply for scheme certificate, seed Aadhaar with UAN, update JeevanPramaan, register grievance, search establishment, get EPFO office address etc. For availing these services an Aadhaar seeded active UAN (universal account number) and a mobile number registered with the EPFO is required.

UMANG App has been a big hit among the EPFO subscribers, enabling them to utilise services in a hassle-free manner from the comfort of their homes even during COVID-19 pandemic.

In the current financial year from April 1 to September 2020, a total of 7.91 lakh claims have been filed by the members on UMANG App. It has enabled members to overcome the mobility restriction induced by COVID-19 pandemic in accessing EPFO services and thereby reduced the need to physically visit the offices. How to Withdraw PF Money Online; Check Step by Step Process to Withdraw Your Provident Fund From EPFO Unified Member Portal.

Of the 42.63 crore hits the app has clocked from October 2019 to September 2020, 37.93 crore hit pertained to EPFO's services. With 88 per cent eyeball on UMANG, it may not be an exaggeration to claim that the EPFO has been a key driver of UMANG's popularity, the ministry said.

By facilitating simple and effortless access to its services from a single mobile app, the EPFO has been able to bring a major shift from e-governance to m-governance, giving power and convenience in the palms of its members throughout the country. UMANG app has emerged as a crucial tool for EPFO to provide Nirbadhie online, seamless and uninterrupted service to its members.

