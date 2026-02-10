New Delhi, February 10: In an era of rapid digital transformation, monitoring your retirement savings has never been more accessible. As of February 10, 2026, the UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app remains the primary digital gateway for millions of Indian employees to track their Provident Fund (PF) contributions. With the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recently increasing auto-settlement limits and preparing to launch UPI-based withdrawals in April, keeping a regular eye on your passbook is a vital first step for effective financial planning.

Before attempting to check your balance, ensure your digital credentials are in order. The UMANG app requires a secure link to your identity through the EPFO's backend. EPFO Member Passbook Guide 2026: Know Steps To Access and Download Your Member Passbook Online via Portal and UMANG App.

What You Need First to Check PF Balance in UMANG App

For this, you will need:

An active Universal Account Number (UAN).

A mobile number registered and linked to your UAN.

Updated KYC details (Aadhaar, PAN, and Bank Account) seeded to your UAN for seamless access.

Step-by-Step Guide to Checking Your PF Balance Using UMANG App

The process is designed to be user-friendly and can be completed in under two minutes by following these steps:

Download and Register: Install the UMANG app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Register using your mobile number and set a secure MPIN.

Locate EPFO Services: On the home screen, go to the "All Services" tab and search for "EPFO".

Access the Passbook: Under the "Employee Centric Services" section, tap on "View Passbook".

UAN Authentication: Enter your 12-digit UAN. Click on "Get OTP" to receive a code on your registered mobile number.

View and Download: Enter the OTP and submit. Select your specific Member ID (if you have multiple from different employers) to view your detailed passbook. You can also download a PDF version for your records. EPFO 3.0 News: From UPI Withdrawal to AI Update.

Know Why Regular Monitoring of PF Balance and Passbook Matters in 2026

With the government introducing more agile withdrawal systems - including the upcoming UPI-linked withdrawal feature - the accuracy of your passbook is more important than ever. Regularly checking your balance ensures that your employer is depositing contributions on time and that the annual interest is being credited correctly. Furthermore, the UMANG app now features Aadhaar-based Face Authentication (FAT) for UAN activation, making it a comprehensive tool for those who may have lost access to their accounts or need to update their details without visiting a physical EPFO office.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (UMANG App). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).