Mumbai, February 15: Checking your Employee Provident Fund (PF) balance has become increasingly streamlined as reports highlight the efficiency of the UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app. Developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), the app serves as a centralized platform for various government services, with the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) being one of its most utilized modules.

Reports indicate that the digital transition has significantly reduced the need for physical visits to EPF offices. By using the UMANG app, employees can access their updated passbooks, track claim statuses, and view monthly contributions from their employers in real-time. This digital accessibility is part of a broader push to ensure transparency in retirement savings for the Indian workforce. EPFO Inoperative Account Rules: When Interest Stops and How to Reactivate Your EPF.

Pre-Requisites for Checking Balance

Before attempting to check the balance, reports remind users that certain account settings must be active. To access EPFO services on the UMANG app, an individual must have:

UAN (Universal Account Number): A 12-digit number provided by the employer.

A 12-digit number provided by the employer. Aadhaar Linking: The UAN must be linked with an Aadhaar card.

The UAN must be linked with an Aadhaar card. Mobile Seeding: The mobile number registered with the EPFO must be active to receive the necessary One-Time Password (OTP).

Step-by-Step Guide to Using the UMANG App

According to the latest technical guides, the process for checking the PF balance involves a few simple steps:

Download and Login: Install the UMANG app from the Play Store or App Store and register using your mobile number.

Install the UMANG app from the Play Store or App Store and register using your mobile number. Select EPFO Services: Use the search bar or the "All Services" tab to locate the 'EPFO' option.

Use the search bar or the "All Services" tab to locate the 'EPFO' option. View Passbook: Click on the ‘View Passbook’ link. You will be prompted to enter your 12-digit UAN.

Click on the ‘View Passbook’ link. You will be prompted to enter your 12-digit UAN. OTP Verification: After entering the UAN, click ‘Get OTP.’ Enter the code received on your registered mobile number and click ‘Submit.’

After entering the UAN, click ‘Get OTP.’ Enter the code received on your registered mobile number and click ‘Submit.’ Select Employer: Choose the specific member ID (if you have worked for multiple organisations) to view the detailed passbook and current balance.

Alternative Methods for Balance Inquiry

While the UMANG app is highly recommended for its detailed passbook view, reports also highlight quicker methods for those without smartphone access. Users can check their balance via:

Missed Call Service: Give a missed call to 09966044425 from the registered mobile number.

Give a missed call to 09966044425 from the registered mobile number. SMS Service: Send 'EPFOHO UAN LAN' (where LAN is the preferred language code) to 7738299899.

Financial experts suggest that employees should check their PF balance at least once a quarter. Regular monitoring ensures that the employer is depositing the monthly contribution on time and that the interest, calculated annually by the government, is being credited correctly. PF Interest: EPFO Members To See Annual Interest Credit of up to INR 46,000, Know How To Check Provident Fund Balance.

Furthermore, the UMANG app allows users to download their passbooks in PDF format, which is often required as a document for loan applications or financial planning. Ensuring that your KYC (Know Your Customer) details are updated on the portal remains the most critical step in preventing delays in fund withdrawals or balance checks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Umang App). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2026 08:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).