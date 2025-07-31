New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Edtech firm Extramarks Education has started rolling out AI-powered education suite Extra Intelligence across its network of partner schools.

The company claimed to have become first education firm to integrate AI meaningfully across the school ecosystem -- from the classroom to after-school learning.

"Extramarks has begun rolling out these features across its network of partner schools," the company said in a statement.

The suite provides tools such as Teacher Assistant that can enable educators to easily tailor digital lessons to their unique teaching style by adding real-world context, inserting custom examples, and delivering concepts through rich, animated, and interactive content.

"With Extra Intelligence, we are putting powerful, accessible AI directly in the hands of teachers and students. This is not just about automation, it's about elevating pedagogy, improving outcomes, and making high-quality education scalable and inclusive across geographies," Extramarks MD and CEO Ritvik Kulshrestha said.

Another tool in the suite developed for assessments can enable teachers create cheating-resistant tests that are conducted in the traditional pen-and-paper format, yet evaluated entirely through AI.

The company claimed that after students submit their handwritten responses, the system automatically evaluates every answer -- including long-form subjective ones -- with precision.

