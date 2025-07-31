Mumbai, July 31: Ahead of the upcoming month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for August 2025. According to the RBI's August 2025 bank holiday list, banks will remain closed for nine days on account of state-specific festivals and national holidays. These include Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi, Independence Day, and more. However, these holidays exclude the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, when banks stay shut on account of weekend holidays.

These nine designated bank holidays apply to public and private banks across the country and are classified as holidays under the RBI's Negotiable Instruments Act. In addition to the nine days of designated bank holidays announced by the RBI, physical banking will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. In the coming month, the second and fourth Saturdays are falling on August 9 and August 23, whereas Sundays are on August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. Scroll below to check the RBI's bank holiday list for August 2025. Stock Market Holidays in August 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 12 Days Including Independence Day, Check Full List Here.

RBI Holiday List for August 2025

Sr No Date Day Occasion States where banks are closed 1 Aug 3 Sunday Weekend holiday All states 2 Aug 8 Friday Tendong Lho Rum Faat Sikkim 3 Aug 9 Saturday Second Saturday holiday, Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima All states 4 Aug 10 Sunday Weekend holiday All states 5 Aug 13 Wednesday Patriot’s Day Imphal 6 Aug 15 Friday Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)/Janmashtami All states 7 Aug 16 Saturday Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi Ahmedabad, Aizwal, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar and Vijayawada 8 Aug 17 Sunday Routine weekly holiday All states 9 Aug 19 Tuesday Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur Agartala 10 Aug 23 Saturday Fourth Saturday holiday All states 11 Aug 24 Sunday Weekend holiday All states 12 Aug 25 Monday Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva Guwahati 13 Aug 27 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Ganesh Puja/Vinayakar Chathurthi Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada 14 Aug 28 Thursday Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)/Nuakhai Bhubaneswar, Panaji 15 Aug 31 Sunday Weekend holiday All states

While banks will remain closed for nine RBI-designated holidays in August 2025, digital services such as internet banking, ATMs, NEFT, RTGS, etc., will continue to be operational 24/7. In view of the nine designated bank holidays, second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays, customers across the country are advised to plan their bank visits in accordance with the bank holidays in August 2025.

