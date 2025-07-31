Mumbai, July 31: Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Assam, where the Bodoland lottery is continuing to grow in popularity. Lottery players are eagerly awaiting the Bodoland lottery results of today, July 31 (Thursday). The Bodoland Lottery Department will declare the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Thursday shortly. Bodoland lottery is operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), and its results and winning numbers are declared thrice: 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Participants can visit bodolotteries.com to check today's Assam State Lottery Sambad Result.

Bodoland lottery participants can easily check the winner's list and ticket numbers by visiting the website mentioned above or by simply clicking here. Participants who visit the portal are advised to download the PDF results for 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM to learn the results of Thursday's lucky draw. The PDF file of each result timing will display the complete list of Bodoland lottery winners and their ticket numbers of today's draw. Did you know Bodoland, officially known as the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), is an autonomous region in the state of Assam?

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Participants can head over to bodolotteries.com to access Bodoland lottery results of the various games played under the Assam State Lottery. Lottery players must remember that Bodoland lottery results are declared thrice a day—12 PM, 3:00 PM, and 7:00 PM. The PDF available here and under the results section for each result time shows the full list of winners and their ticket numbers. So, whether you're checking Thursday's draw or looking for previous results, the process is seamless and easy to understand.

Day Thangam, Singam, Evening Thangam, Rosa, Kuil, Deer, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Swarnalaxmi and Vishnu are some of the notable games played under the Bodoland lottery. Lotteries are very popular in states like Maharashtra, Mizoram, Kerala, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Assam, where the Bodoland lottery is currently underway. Visit the online site to check the results of the Bodoland lottery of Thursday's lucky draw.

