Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) Three people were arrested in connection with a recent firing here, leading to the seizure of two pistols, police said on Tuesday.

An information was received at Chinore police post about firing by two groups on the eve of New Year at Kamal Nagar in Bantalab area on the outskirts of Jammu. A case was registered after the incident, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | Kerala SET January 2024 Exam Admit Card: Hall Ticket for State Eligibility Test Examination Released at lbsedp.lbscentre.in, Know How To Download.

Three accused were rounded up after strenuous efforts and during questioning they confessed to their involvement in the firing, he said, adding two pistols and five rounds were recovered at their disclosure.

The spokesman identified the arrested accused as Sandeep Khajuria and Akbar Ali of Bantalab and Suresh Kumar of Talab Tillo.

Also Read | IIT JAM 2024 Exam: Admit Card for Joint Admission Test Examination To Be Released Soon at jam.iitm.ac.in, Know How To Download.

Some more arrests are likely in the case as the investigation progresses, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)