New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) First impulses of economic recovery have arrived, riding on thunder and lightning as the South West monsoon embraces the country, an RBI article said on Tuesday as it delved into the pick-up in activities in agriculture and allied areas.

Apart from quoting famed poet John Keats and a few lines about 'Sravana' month in the Indian calendar, the article mentioned that the central bank looked beyond the dilemmas and trade-offs in the here and now to contemplate the world of tomorrow.

All said, the views expressed do not necessarily represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India.

The article, written by a team led by RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra, also comes at a time when the country's economy is limping back after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mentioning that "this edition of the State of the Economy coincides with the fourth month of the Shalivahana Shaka – the Indian national calendar – when the south west monsoon stretches its embrace across India", the article said it is a time of sacrifice and fasting, and of the celebration of material creations, especially water.

Before going further, the article quoted lines from John Keat's poem 'To Autumn', written 200 years ago.

In keeping with the spirit of the month of Sravana, sowing of major crops has picked up across the country, rapidly closing up the shortfall in sown area due to the initial lull in the progress of the rains, the article said, adding that by the end of July, the normal area under sowing had been exceeded.

In symphony, tractor sales have surged well above prepandemic levels and fertiliser sales are up strongly too, it added.

"Rural unemployment is declining and so is the number of rural households demanding work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, indicating that the market for farm labour is tightening as agricultural activity gathers steam. So, the first impulses of the recovery have arrived, riding on thunder and lightning as the monsoon intensifies," the article said.

After touching upon various trends in the economy, including the rising number of initial public offers and listings, the conclusion of the article is again about Sravana month and contemplations of tomorrow.

"Sravana 2021 is also a time of the year when the Reserve Bank connects with the transcendental calm within. Submersed in this inner stillness, it looked beyond the dilemmas and trade-offs in the here and now to contemplate the world of tomorrow," it noted.

