Coimbatore (TN), Oct 28 (PTI) ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute has got its first ever woman director in over a century of the institution's existence.

Dr G Hemaprabha was appointed Director of the institute up to 2024 on the recommendations of the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board, New Delhi, under the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, an official release said on Friday.

The senior researcher has assumed charge of the director's post, it said.

Hemaprabha is the first woman director of the 111-year-old institution and at present, 'Co' (Coimbatore) varieties developed at the institute occupy over 78 per cent of the area under sugarcane cultivation in the country.

With over 34 years of research experience in sugarcane genetic improvement. she has so far developed 27 sugarcane varieties and registered 15 sugarcane genetic stocks, it said.

