Gonda (UP), Jun 3 (PTI) Five people were killed in two separate road accidents that took place within 24 hours here, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manoj Kumar Rawat said the first accident occurred on Tuesday on the Darjikuan-Mankapur road under Motiganj police station limits. Ranjeet Yadav (18), a resident of Uttar Purwa Sothiya village, was returning home on a motorcycle after visiting a temple in Kolhampur, Nawabganj, with his mother Meena Yadav (43) and fellow villager Bindu Devi (35).

Near Mahewa Gopal, their motorcycle collided head-on with another bike coming from the opposite direction, ridden by Manoj Verma (25), a resident of Sautihwa village in Garhi, the officer said. None of the victims were wearing helmets, and three of them suffered fatal head injuries.

Ranjeet Yadav, Meena Yadav, and Manoj Verma died on the spot, the officer added. Bindu Devi was critically injured and has been admitted to Gonda Medical College for treatment.

The second accident took place late Monday night near Ahiraura turn in the Colonelganj police station area. Mannu (28) and Shravan (25), residents of Pachmarhi village, were returning from a wedding function in Jarwal Road when an unidentified speeding vehicle hit their motorcycle.

The accident left the motorcycle completely mangled, and both men died on the spot, the police said.

Upon receiving the information, Bhambhua outpost in-charge Ankit Singh reached the scene and sent the bodies for post mortem, the police said.

Police said they are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. A case has been registered against the unknown driver.

ASP Rawat said that investigations into both incidents are ongoing and that proper medical care is being provided to the injured.

