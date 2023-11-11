Kannur, Nov 11 (PTI) A bus driver died on Saturday when a train hit him while he was attempting to flee in panic after his vehicle hit a pedestrian near New Mahe here in Kerala.

Police said the injured pedestrian, a Kannur native, is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

According to police, when the bus hit the pedestrian, the driver Jeejith (44), fearing anger of locals, ran from the scene. He was passing a nearby railway track when the train hit him, they said.

Police said the driver died on the spot.

