Mumbai, November 11: The ISRO Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited applications from candidates for Light Vehicle Driver- A and Heavy Vehicle Driver A vacancies. The application process for the ISRO Recruitment 2023 will begin on November 13. The last date to submit the application form is November 27. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of ISRO VSSC at vssc.gov.in.

It must be noted that the ISRO VSSC recruitment drive is being held to fill 18 vacancies in the organisation. Of the 18 vacancies, nine are each for the Light Vehicle Driver -A and Heavy Vehicle Driver- B posts. As per the official notification, applicants applying for the post of Light Vehicle Driver must have passed the SSLC, SSC, Matric or 10th standard examination. ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Declared on icsi.edu; Know How to Download Scorecard.

They should also possess a valid LVD licence and have at least three years of experience as a Light Vehicle Driver. On the other hand, candidates applying for Heavy Vehicle Driver A posts must possess a valid HVD licence besides having passed the SSC or Class 10th examination. The applicants should also have a valid public service badge.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of ISRO VSSC at vssc.gov.in. Meanwhile, Andhra University has invited applications from candidates for Professor posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Andhra University at andhrauniversity.edu.in. SSC Exam Calendar 2024 Released at ssc.nic.in; Check Dates of CHSL, MTS, Delhi Police SI and Other Examinations.

The Andhra Pradesh University Professor recruitment drive is being held to fill up 85 posts in the organisation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2023 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).