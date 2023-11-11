Pune Shocker: Miscreants Force Man to Dance Naked and Extort Rs 60,000 From Him, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral

A shocking incident has come to light from Pune’s Yerawada where a man was stripped, forced to dance naked and robbed of Rs 60,000.

News Team Latestly| Nov 11, 2023 01:01 PM IST
Pune Shocker: Miscreants Force Man to Dance Naked and Extort Rs 60,000 From Him, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral
Representative Image

Pune, November 11: A shocking incident has come to light from Pune’s Yerawada, where a man was stripped, forced to dance naked and robbed of Rs 60,000. The accused also recorded a video of the victim and made it viral on social media. The incident took place between the night of July 13 and the early hours of July 14 within the premises of Ekta Housing Society.

Free Press Journal reported that the victim was lured to a flat, was coerced into dancing naked, had explicit videos recorded, and subsequently faced extortion and humiliation. The victim, a 33-year-old residing in the Shantinagar area of Yerwada, originally from Pravaranagar, Ahmednagar, filed a complaint with the police. Hyderabad Shocker: Drunk Man Strips Woman on Road in Balaji Nagar; CCTV Video of Incident Goes Viral.

The accused, identified as Somnath Kondiba Rajbhoj, Chandrakant Baban Landge, Sanjay Atmaram Sutar, and Subhash Hanumantrao Bhosale, all residents of Ekta Housing Society, Yerwada, have been booked in the case. Police said that the accused lured the victim to a plot in Ektanagar on the pretext of meeting his brother on July 13. Pune Shocker: Tea Vendor Offers Lift to Hospitality Firm Manager, Takes Her to Lodge and Rapes Her; Arrested.

It was there that the victim was forcefully stripped and coerced into dancing naked while the culprits recorded the humiliating act on video. Subsequently, they stole Rs 60,000 from him and even went to the extent of setting his mobile phone on fire. Shockingly, the video of the victim's humiliating dance was widely circulated on the local WhatsApp group. In response to the victim's complaint, the police have taken swift action, registering a case against the accused under the IT Act 67, along with IPC sections 392 and other relevant sections.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2023 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Currency Price Change

