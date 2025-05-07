Lucknow, May 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday extended its campaign to help food business operators register themselves and obtain licences till May 31 and said those without valid documents will not be allowed to operate.

Initiated in the first week of April by the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), the campaign aims to bring all food-related businesses -- from street vendors to large restaurants and food manufacturing units -- under mandatory food safety compliance.

The objective of the campaign is to ensure that every food business operator (FBO) in both urban and rural areas registers and obtains a licence under the Food Safety and Standards Act. The step seeks to guarantee provision of safe and quality food to the consumers, while also curbing unregulated practices in the food sector, the government said in a statement.

"District-level food safety officers have been instructed to conduct special camps to facilitate on-the-spot registration and licensing for food vendors and restaurant owners. Strict orders have been given to ensure that no food establishment operates without valid documentation," it said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that no food business should function outside the framework of food safety regulations. "Despite legal requirements, many small and large food operators are yet to comply with licensing norms," it added.

FSDA has launched intensive outreach efforts across all districts, holding registration camps and deploying food safety teams to assist businesses.

"The campaign is not only about compliance but also public health. Unlicensed food businesses pose risks to consumers and violate legal provisions. Therefore, authorities are ensuring full coverage -- from roadside vendors and dhabas to premium restaurants -- under the drive," the government said.

Thousands of new registrations have been completed during the campaign.

The food safety department has also warned that from May 31, strict action will be taken against food businesses operating without valid licences.

Food safety officers are tasked with enforcing compliance in every district, it added.

