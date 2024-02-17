Bhubaneswar, Feb 17 (PTI) Former Congress MLA Anshuman Mohanty joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal here.

Mohanty, who was also the Congress Kendrapara District president, had quit the party two days ago. Many of his supporters also joined the BJD in the presence of senior leaders including organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das at the BJD headquarters here on Friday.

Later Mohanty visited Naveen Niwas, the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and met him.

Mohanty was the Rajnagar MLA from 2014 to 2019. He, however, lost the 2019 election to BJD's Dhruba Sahoo.

